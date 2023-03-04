Ex-NBA champ Andrew Bogut is blasting Football Australia for foisting non-binary and gender options for little kids in its youth league.

The former Golden State Warrior posted a screenshot of the categories for six-year-old kids and was outraged over the categories of Male, female, non-binary/gender fluid, and a fourth one marked “gender identity no sufficiently represented,” the New York Post reported

Signing our 6 YEAR OLD!,

Once again, 6 YEAR OLD! up for soccer. Cmon @FootballAUS 😑😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/EZHkQQYElC — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) February 28, 2023

When Matt Bevan, a “reporter” for ABC News (The Australian network), blasted back that the options were a “standard form mate.” Bogut replied, saying, “How many genders are there Matt? Give me a #.”

Despite pushing a radical political agenda on little kids, Football Australia justified its actions.

“Football Australia is proud that our game is the most diverse and inclusive sport in Australia, where our sport and communities offer a safe and welcoming environment for all participants irrespective of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, cultural background, or ability,” the organization said according to the Post. “Football Australia’s registration platform reflects our game’s diversity and inclusiveness, where it asks a series of set questions, with a drop-down feature, where participants can select options that best align with the way in which they identify.”

Football Australia has been pushing the extreme transgender agenda since 2020.

Bogut, who played for the Bucks, Warriors, Mavericks, Cavaliers, and Lakers during his nearly 20-year NBA career, also blasted a drag queen event in which he asked, “But its just a drop down box.”

“But its just a drop down box” https://t.co/H59358cwXm — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 2, 2023

The ex-NBA star also blasted the Raptors for apologizing because a player said only women could get pregnant.

Soft as butter @Raptors apologising because one of their players said only women can procreate, during Women History Month! I'll say it for you. Only WOMEN can have babies. Media: Not triggered or angry, laughing at how stupid this ideology is! https://t.co/ZX5PvlcLZo — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 3, 2023

