REPORT: Police Enter Joe Mixon’s Home After Neighborhood Shooting

Joe Mixon
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Police officers entered the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon amid an investigation into a shooting in his neighborhood that reportedly left a teenager wounded, Fox 19 reports.

According to Fox 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Mixon’s Ohio neighborhood at 8:30 PM last night.

As Fox 19’s Chancelor Winn reports, officers knocked on Mixon’s door, saying, “Sheriff’s Department. Come out.” In addition, according to Winn, the police put caution tape around the Bengals running back’s home.

Winn reports that officers eventually entered Mixon’s home at around 1:30 AM. If accurate, that makes it roughly five hours after the police arrived. The reporter offered no explanation for why it took that long to enter the house.

WLWT News 5 obtained a quote from Mixon’s sister saying that her brother “was not involved in the shooting Monday night that injured a teenager.”

Mixon has yet to comment on the incident.

