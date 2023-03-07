REPORT: Police Enter Joe Mixon’s Home After Neighborhood Shooting

Police officers entered the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon amid an investigation into a shooting in his neighborhood that reportedly left a teenager wounded, Fox 19 reports.

According to Fox 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Mixon’s Ohio neighborhood at 8:30 PM last night.

As Fox 19’s Chancelor Winn reports, officers knocked on Mixon’s door, saying, “Sheriff’s Department. Come out.” In addition, according to Winn, the police put caution tape around the Bengals running back’s home.

Joe Mixon’s home still has Sheriff’s deputies out front, the side, & the backyard. Around 11:30p.m. Deputies banged on his front door saying “Sheriff’s Department. Come out.” Crime scene tape was extended across the driveway then too. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Tk6R90mlWb — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Winn reports that officers eventually entered Mixon’s home at around 1:30 AM. If accurate, that makes it roughly five hours after the police arrived. The reporter offered no explanation for why it took that long to enter the house.

WLWT News 5 obtained a quote from Mixon’s sister saying that her brother “was not involved in the shooting Monday night that injured a teenager.”

UPDATE: No one has been arrested. One person is in the house. Deputies would not say who that person is. Crime scene tape has been taken down and deputies are leaving @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZKLhFNdw9Z — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Mixon has yet to comment on the incident.