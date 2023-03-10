In a new pole dance video, supermodel Gisele Bündchen shows she’s still got it despite having children and divorcing Tom Brady.

Bündchen divorced Brady last Oct. after several years of her pleading with Brady to retire from football and spend more time with the family.

But now that she is on her own again, the Brazilian beauty has jumped back into the modeling game. And showing Tom Brady just what he’s missing, Bündchen filmed a new series of ads for Italian brand Arezzo featuring her dancing in tight-fitting bodysuits on a stripper pole.

She is seen modeling a stingy black bikini suit, a black body thing, and a sparkly suit with a long fringe.

Since her divorce, Bündchen was seen on the red carpet for the first time in December.

Last summer, Bündchen seemed resigned that her marriage to Brady was going horribly wrong when she told the media that, as far as she was concerned, she had “done her part” to make the marriage work.

Brady also acknowledged that the pair had clashed over his decision to un-retire and go back to playing football. The decision was one of the last straws and caused Bündchen to pack up the kids and move out.

The two met in 2006, the same year Brady ended his relationship with ex-Bridget Moynihan. They were then married in 2009.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston