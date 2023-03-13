Former College Football Player, XFL Trainer Dead at 22

A former college football player working this year as a trainer with the St. Louis Battlehawks and the D.C. Defenders of the XFL has died.

Ben Siegfried, 22, died on Thursday, according to a statement from the XFL.

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening,” the statement read. “Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our BattleHawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

XFL Owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also expressed his condolences to the Siegfried family.

“So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today. Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time, Johnson said. “We are with you. Stay strong.”

So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today. Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time.

We are with you. Stay strong. #BenSiegfried 🕊️ ❤️#battlehawknation#xflfamily https://t.co/pYqRZbKAky — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2023

Siegfried played his college ball at Lebanon Valley State in Pennsylvania. The school joined the XFL and Dwayne Johnson in expressing their sadness at his passing and sympathy for his family.

“LVC is saddened to learn that Ben Siegfried ’22, M’23 has passed away. A @LVCFootball DT, Ben was finishing his master’s degree in athletic training and was doing his clinical training with the XFL. Please keep Ben’s family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the school said.

LVC is saddened to learn that Ben Siegfried ’22, M’23 has passed away. A @LVCFootball DT, Ben was finishing his master’s degree in athletic training and was doing his clinical training with the XFL. Please keep Ben’s family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/a1TTtXjnxQ — LVC Athletics (@LVCathletics) March 10, 2023

According to reports, Siegfried died at the team hotel. No cause of death has been released.