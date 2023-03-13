A league that brands itself on giving fans unfettered access to its players and coaches, gave fans just a little too much access on Sunday.

The St. Louis Battlehawks welcomed over 38,000 fans to watch their triumph over the Arlington Renegades. But those watching on TV got a little more than just game action as the cameras followed St. Louis QB A.J. McCarron in the post-game locker room. Everything appeared normal at first. McCarron made the rounds hugging and congratulating his teammates on a big win. Though, when the cameras followed the former Alabama QB to the other side of the room, they caught sight of a partially disrobed player who had not quite completed the changing process.

Never before in the annals of television history has a towel been more fortunately placed. Had the piece of cotton been an inch or two to the right or left, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s football league would need to be renamed the XXX-FL, as the above tweet suggests.

The Battlehawks won the game 24-11. And, what’s even better news for the XFL, not only was the stadium at The Dome at America’s Center packed with fans, but the game was entertaining as well as St. Louis ran their record to 3-1 and appeared primed and ready fro their rematch against the unbeaten D.C. Defenders next week.