A veteran who had been wounded in combat received an amazing surprise Friday night during the LSU-Samford baseball game.

NOLA reported Sgt. Corey Jenkins (Ret.), a “Chevrolet Everyday Hero” who served in the U.S. Army between 1998 and 2013, received a new vehicle from Chevrolet Hometown Chevy Dealers and Military Warriors Support Foundation just before the LSU-Samford baseball game on Friday.

“It caught me off guard, it looked like something my family would do,” Jenkins said, per BR Proud. “It was more overwhelming than anything because I’ve been in situations similar to this and I’m just grateful and didn’t expect this. I just expected to come through the pitch and enjoy myself.”

The LSU Baseball Team posted pictures of Jenkins throwing the first pitch of the game and later holding the symbolic key and celebrating his new Chevrolet Traverse:

Tonight we honored Purple Heart Recipient Sergeant Corey Jenkins for his service as he threw out the first pitch. Thanks to Super Chevy and Military Warriors Support Foundation, Sergeant Jenkins was awarded a brand new Chevy Traverse.

Many social media users commented to express their gratitude to Jenkins for his service and to congratulate him on his well-deserved new vehicle.

“I had tears in my eyes as I witnessed Sgt.Corey Jenkins receiving the keys to his new car. Thank you sir for your selfless service. It’s people like you who give us hope and who make our world a better place,” one Facebook user wrote in a comment.

“His reaction when they told him was very touching!!! Thank you sir for your service. Enjoy your new ride!” another commented.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation is a nonprofit focusing on “programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s Combat-Wounded Heroes and Gold Star families.”

The organization noted on its website that it has “awarded over 900 mortgage-free and gift-tax free homes as well as over 130 payment free vehicles to Wounded Heroes and Gold Star Families, in all 50 States”