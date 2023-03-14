Video Released of Michael Irvin Talking with His Accuser

Lawyers representing NFL legend Michael Irvin made video of their client talking to his accuser public for the first time on Tuesday.

Two minutes in length, the video was shown to reporters by Irvin’s lead attorney Levi McCathern. In the footage, Irvin converses with his accuser for just over a minute. There is no audio of the exchange. He can be seen touching his accuser on the elbow twice and shaking hands with her before she walks away. He also appears to touch his cheek multiple times.

Marriott claims the woman said that during the conversation with Irvin, he asked her “whether she knew anything about having a ‘big Black man inside of [her].'”

Speaking to reporters after the video was shown, Irvin denied making those comments and referred to the film as the “eye in the sky” that proves he did nothing wrong.

“We used to say in football, ‘The eye in the sky don’t tell no lie,'” Irvin said. “It’s just the truth.”

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin: “I’m so thankful for this video because without it, I don’t know where this would have gone.” pic.twitter.com/s6pStwxOQk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 14, 2023

“There’s no doubt from watching this, this woman is not offended,” McCathern said. “This is not a sexual assault. This isn’t sexual harassment. This isn’t sexual misconduct.”

Irvin re-files his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott on Tuesday after briefly withdrawing it over a technicality involving who actually owned the Phoenix hotel where the alleged incident occurred.