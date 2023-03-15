‘Designated Hitler’: Announcer Makes Extremely Unfortunate Mistake During College Baseball Game

There are mistakes, and then there’s what happened at the Ole Miss-Jackson State baseball game in Oxford on Tuesday night.

I’m pretty sure we will need a whole new category for this level of error.

In the top of the 6th inning, Jacksonville State announcer Logan Maddox revealed an appalling bias against Ole Miss freshman designated hitter Will Furniss when he described the young man as the “designated Hitler” instead of the designated hitter.

Full credit to Maddox for immediately apologizing for the error. But why is he apologizing to the “folks?” He needed to run down to the field and beg forgiveness from Furniss right away!

I jest, of course. Mistakes happen. After all, who could forget this doozy?

Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/qsKeYgUIcF — Matt 🇺🇸 (@slink2419) March 15, 2023

In any event, Maddoz made a game no one was talking about topical. Just, next time, do it without invoking diabolical mass murderers.