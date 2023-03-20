Magic Johnson Joins 76ers Owner Josh Harris in Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders

According to reports, NBA great Magic Johnson has joined 76ers owner Josh Harris in a bid to buy the Washington Commanders as Owner Dan Snyder continues to entertain offers to relieve him of his troubled team.

Johnson was part of Harris’ investment coalition last year in the failed effort to take ownership of the Denver Broncos. He is reportedly filling the same role as the previous NFL bid by offering financial support and expertise on owning sports franchises, according to Sportico.

Johnson has been dabbling in sports franchise ownership for years. He is co-owner of the L.A. Dodgers, the L.A. WNBA team, The Sparks, L.A.’s Major League Soccer team, and he had a part of the Lakers from 1994 to 2010. He hoped to become a co-owner of the Clippers in 2014, along with his NFL attempts mentioned above.

Snyder has been cagy about selling the Washington Commanders, though, and is only considering an out due to the pressure being put on him by league officials.

He has also already scotched some sales possibilities. In Feb., Snyder reportedly blocked billionaire Amazon owner Jeff Bezos from entering the private auction for the team even though Bezos said he wanted to participate.

Still, it is clear he has made moves to make a sale. For example, Snyder hired the Bank of America back in Nov. to explore selling the team in November of last year. Even still, though, he also has not said definitively that he is selling the team.

Sportico adds that negotiations for the purchase have heated up in the last week, and a deal could be reached before the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona at the end of the month.

If Johnson becomes a part owner of the Commanders, he will join former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson as some of the few black NFL owners.

Snyder reportedly wants six billion for the former Redskins.

