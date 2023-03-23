‘It Goes Against Our Christian Beliefs’: NHL Players Eric and Marc Staal Skip Pride Night Warmups

Eliot J. Schechter_NHLI via Getty Images (1)
Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Eric and Marc Staal, a pair of Florida Panthers players who also happen to be brothers, declined to participate in their team’s warmups session ahead of their pride night game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Staal brothers chose not to participate because they feel “wearing a pride jersey goes against their Christian beliefs.”

Eric Staal and brother Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers on the ice together during warm ups and their game against the New York Rangers at the FLA...

Eric Staal #12 and brother Marc Staal #18 of the Florida Panthers on the ice together during warm-ups and their game against the New York Rangers at the FLA Live Arena on January 1, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

“After many thoughts, prayers and discussions we have chosen not to wear a pride jersey tonight,” Eric and Marc said of their decision. “We carry no judgement on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey.

“Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a pride jersey it goes against our Christian beliefs.”

Marc Staal of the New York Rangers and Eric Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes skate on the ice before the Honda NHL SuperSkills competition part of...

Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers and Eric Staal #12 of the Carolina Hurricanes skate on the ice before the Honda NHL SuperSkills competition part of 2011 NHL All-Star Weekend at the RBC Center on January 29, 2011, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Staal brothers became just the latest NHL players to protest wearing Pride Night jerseys.

Last week, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer declined to wear a pride night jersey, also citing his religious beliefs. On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced they had decided not to wear pride night jerseys on Sunday as planned because of recently enacted laws in Russia that the team felt could put their Russian players in jeopardy.

In January, another Russian player, Ivan Provarov, declined to wear a pride night jersey due to his Christian beliefs.

In many respects, NHL players have taken the lead in protesting against wearing pride night jerseys. Their teams, however, seem determined to continue using their various platforms to advance the LGBT agenda. For example, over the weekend, the San Jose Sharks used their Twitter account to “offer information” about “gender diversity” and cultures that recognize “third genders.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.