‘It Goes Against Our Christian Beliefs’: NHL Players Eric and Marc Staal Skip Pride Night Warmups

Eric and Marc Staal, a pair of Florida Panthers players who also happen to be brothers, declined to participate in their team’s warmups session ahead of their pride night game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Staal brothers chose not to participate because they feel “wearing a pride jersey goes against their Christian beliefs.”

“After many thoughts, prayers and discussions we have chosen not to wear a pride jersey tonight,” Eric and Marc said of their decision. “We carry no judgement on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey.

“Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a pride jersey it goes against our Christian beliefs.”

The Staal brothers became just the latest NHL players to protest wearing Pride Night jerseys.

Last week, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer declined to wear a pride night jersey, also citing his religious beliefs. On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced they had decided not to wear pride night jerseys on Sunday as planned because of recently enacted laws in Russia that the team felt could put their Russian players in jeopardy.

In January, another Russian player, Ivan Provarov, declined to wear a pride night jersey due to his Christian beliefs.

In many respects, NHL players have taken the lead in protesting against wearing pride night jerseys. Their teams, however, seem determined to continue using their various platforms to advance the LGBT agenda. For example, over the weekend, the San Jose Sharks used their Twitter account to “offer information” about “gender diversity” and cultures that recognize “third genders.”