WATCH: UFC Star Holly Holm Condemns the ‘Sexualization of Children,’ Crowd Roars with Approval

Holly Holm
Screenshot
Dylan Gwinn

Holly Holm dominated her fight against Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio on Saturday night to the delight of the thousands in the arena who cheered her on. But, the biggest cheer came after the 41-year-old phenom used her mic time at the end of the match to demand that our society work to “protect the children.”

After dismantling Santos for three straight rounds, Holm informed UFC veteran and analyst Michael Bisping that she was going to use her “platform” to defend kids.

“I feel like I have the platform to say it, I need to say it. I just feel it’s really sad, all the sexualization of our children right now and we need to protect them. Whatever that may be, let’s protect the children.”

As can be heard in the video, a thunderous cheer went up from the assembled crowd. Though, it wasn’t just those in attendance in San Antonio who gave Holm their approval. UFC fighter Michael Chandler took to praise Holm.

Others on Twitter took note as well:

Holm elaborated on her comments in the Octagon in her post-fight press conference. She stressed that her message was not political in nature but geared towards bringing people of all political persuasions together to stop the “acceptance” of sexualizing children.

It would be nice if more athletes would show the courage Holm showed on Saturday night and speak out on these issues. Maybe now they will? We can only hope.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.