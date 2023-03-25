WATCH: UFC Star Holly Holm Condemns the ‘Sexualization of Children,’ Crowd Roars with Approval

Holly Holm dominated her fight against Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio on Saturday night to the delight of the thousands in the arena who cheered her on. But, the biggest cheer came after the 41-year-old phenom used her mic time at the end of the match to demand that our society work to “protect the children.”

After dismantling Santos for three straight rounds, Holm informed UFC veteran and analyst Michael Bisping that she was going to use her “platform” to defend kids.

“I feel like I have the platform to say it, I need to say it. I just feel it’s really sad, all the sexualization of our children right now and we need to protect them. Whatever that may be, let’s protect the children.”

As can be heard in the video, a thunderous cheer went up from the assembled crowd. Though, it wasn’t just those in attendance in San Antonio who gave Holm their approval. UFC fighter Michael Chandler took to praise Holm.

Right after @amazon hits us with some gender-bending, confusing, mustache-wielding commercial, @HollyHolm calls out the sexualization of today’s youth. Thank you Holly. #UFCSanAntonio — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Others on Twitter took note as well:

Holly Holm talking about protecting our children 💯 pic.twitter.com/yF0voNuW0X — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 26, 2023

This is a true champion. Holly Holm used her platform after winning the UFC to address sexualization of children. “We have to do anything we can protect them” pic.twitter.com/oKv0ADxach — Diane (@ladyfishrn11) March 26, 2023

Holly Holm won her fight tonight, and she had something important to say. "…the sexualization of our children…we need to protect them…" Hell yeah!!#LeaveOurKidsAlone pic.twitter.com/CEfXkbUdVs — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) March 26, 2023

Holm elaborated on her comments in the Octagon in her post-fight press conference. She stressed that her message was not political in nature but geared towards bringing people of all political persuasions together to stop the “acceptance” of sexualizing children.

Holly Holm explains why she used the platform of her #UFCSanAntonio post-fight interview to speak out about the sexualization of children.#UFCSanAntonio | Full video: https://t.co/f3wyzrR4if pic.twitter.com/98tnbG96TL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 26, 2023

It would be nice if more athletes would show the courage Holm showed on Saturday night and speak out on these issues. Maybe now they will? We can only hope.