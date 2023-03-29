VIDEO: Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Pleads Not Guilty After Handshake Line Punch Incident

Jamirah Shutes
Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Jamirah Shutes, the Memphis basketball player accused of slugging a Bowling Green player in the handshake line following a women’s NIT game last week, is pleading not guilty to assault charges.

Memphis lost to Bowling Green 73-60. As the two teams exchanged handshakes following the game, Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes stopped and said something to BGSU’s Elissa Brett. Soon after, Shutes appeared to punch Brett and sent her falling to the floor.

The matter was immediately turned over to the Bowling Green Police Department since the incident occurred after the game. Shortly after that, police charged Shutes with assault.

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (5), left, is assisted off of the court after an altercation with Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (not pictured) during the postgame handshake following a third-round college women’s basketball game of the Women National Invitational Tournament between the Memphis Tigers and the Bowling Green Flacons on March 23, 2023, at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Shutes’ attorney, Steve Crossmock, submitted a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf in an Ohio courtroom. Shutes has a hearing on the case scheduled for next month.

Police reported that Brett suffered swelling to her right eye due to the punch. Though, she was still able to play in BGSU’s following NIT tournament game.

