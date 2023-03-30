Woke NY Democrat Wants Mets to Dump Citi Field Name Due to the Bank’s Fossil Fuels Investments

A New York Democrat wants the Mets to dump the name of its Citi Field ballpark because the bank won’t stop investing in oil and other fossil fuels.

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams posted a statement on Tuesday demanding that the team stop doing business with Citi Bank and void the bank’s naming rights to the stadium over his inordinate fears of climate change, according to New York’s WABC.

Williams claims that Citibank is the second-largest fossil fuel investor in the U.S., and he wants the team and owner, Steve Cohen, to end the team’s contracts with the bank.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Williams wrote, “Citi doesn’t represent the values of Mets fans or NYC. If they refuse to end their toxic relationship with fossil fuels, the Mets should end their partnership with Citi.”

“We can aim to both win the World Series and protect the world’s climate at the same time,” he exclaimed.

Citi doesn’t represent the values of Mets fans or NYC. If they refuse to end their toxic relationship with fossil fuels, the Mets should end their partnership with Citi. We can aim to both win the World Series and protect the world's climate at the same time. #LGM #MetsDropCiti pic.twitter.com/QvPr4XuGyw — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) March 28, 2023

“New Yorkers know I’m bleeding blue and orange. The Mets represent an incredible spirit, history and institution and are of tremendous value to New Yorkers,” Williams said in his demand statement.

“HOWEVER, Citibank’s practices do not represent the values of the Mets or our city, and we must make better demands. If Citi refuses to end their toxic relationship with the fossil fuel industry, the Mets should end their partnership with Citi,” he insisted.

Looking for some personal publicity, Williams even sponsored a “rally” to push his demands that was attended by the press and just about no one else.

Fossil fuel financing banks like @Citibank should not have stadiums named after them. Today @Mets fans, including @JumaaneWilliams, gathered at City Hall to demand the Mets stand up for our city and our climate ask that #CitiDropFossilFuels. #MetsDropCiti pic.twitter.com/YAraB5bGuC — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) March 28, 2023

Ah, remember when ol’ Abner Doubleday said he created a national pastime to help the nation put an end to climate change?

While Williams is saving baseball from climate change, this Public Advocate seems to be ignoring the soaring crime impacting his citizens’ public safety.

