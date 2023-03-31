UFC’s Conor McGregor: Every School Should Have ‘Armed Protection’

UFC’s Conor McGregor reacted to the 28-year-old transgender shooter’s attack on the Nashville Christian school by expressing his conviction that every school should have “armed protection.”

FOX News reported McGregor responding to the attack by tweeting that he “would like to see armed protection at each school” throughout the country.

McGregor also indicated that he has an armed guard “present” at his children’s school.

He made clear that an attacker who tried to shoot his way into his children’s school, the way the woman shot her way into the Nashville-area Christian school, would be met with gunfire and stopped. “If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives. May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!” he tweeted.

Breitbart News pointed to comments by FOX News’ John Roberts, indicating the Christian school in which the transgender shooter killed six did not have an armed resource officer to protect the children and faculty.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) are pushing legislation to set aside $900 million in funding to help schools around the country add off-duty police officers, retired police officers, and veterans for security.

