As the article continued, Feinstein broadened his criticism beyond Texas, complaining that the 2024 Final Four will be in Arizona and he believes the gun laws in Arizona are “sorely lacking” as well.

In fact, Feinstein said gun laws “in most states” are not sufficient.

He made two misleading statements along the way.

First, he claimed the transgender shooter who killed six at a Christian school Monday did so while armed with an “AR-15 style rifle.”

However, as Breitbart News pointed out on March 29, the 28-year-old transgender suspect who attacked the Nashville Christian school was using a carbine which fires pistol rounds, not an AR-15. Moreover, she did not even have an AR-15 rifle in her possession.

His second misleading statement was a claim that “only 21 states require a background check or a permit to purchase a handgun.”

In reality, federal law requires a background check for every handgun, new or used, which is sold at retail anywhere in the United States. Those background checks are conducted by the FBI via the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

As for Texas, the Lone Star State has constitutional carry, as do 24 other states.  Texas has open carry of handguns, as do 44 other states. The state also still issues permits for concealed carry, as do 49 other states. Texas has a campus carry law, which allows young women to be armed on campus to defend themselves against sexual assault. Eleven other states have campus carry.

Feinstein singled out Texas, even though Texas’s gun laws are not novel.

