WATCH: Dodgers Fan Runs on the Field for Surprise Marriage Proposal, Gets Smashed by Security

A Dodgers fan ran out onto the field Thursday night to make a surprise wedding proposal to his girl and got smashed by stadium security for his efforts.

A video shot by another fan captures the man in a Mookie Betts jersey running onto the field before suddenly turning and facing the stands while taking a knee. However, even after it was clear the man was not your average streaker/field invader and was engaged in a wedding proposal, stadium security still violently smashed him to the ground.

From another angle:

Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. seemed to actually be cheering for the man before cringing after the trespasser got smashed.

Was this necessary?

The guy is already technically on the ground. Why not just surround him and then arrest him after he’s done? Seems like overkill. In any event, I really hope she said yes.