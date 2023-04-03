‘FACTS!!!!’: LeBron James Takes Angela Reese’s Side in National Championship Game Taunting Incident

NBA star LeBron James has pushed himself into the controversial women’s basketball national championship taunting incident between LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

As the LSU Tigers were wrapping up their first women’s basketball national championship on Sunday, Reese made a point of confronting Caitlin Clark and waving her hand in front of her face in emulation of wrestler John Cena’s “you don’t see me” move. Then Reese took it a step further by pointing to her ring finger to let Clark know it was her team that was bringing home the ring, not Clark’s.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

The taunt was in reply to Clark’s Cena wave in Iowa’s Elite Eight win, during which Clark got a bit cocky over her 40-point triple-double.

But, when Reese, who is black, delivered her taunt at Clark, who is white, during the national championship game on Sunday, many jumped to social media to call Reese “classless” and a “poor sport” for the act.

Now, LeBron James has weighed in on the controversy.

On Sunday, James posted an image of actress Angela Bassett setting a car on fire and then boldly walking away. Along with the video, James wrote, “FACTS!!!! Love to see it.”

In a second tweet, James made it clear, writing, “Ayyyee we a set this off!” In response to a Twitter user’s claim that the game between LSU and Iowa was a “tale of 2 cultures.” Making it about race.

!!!!! Ayyyeee We A Set This 🗣️ Off! https://t.co/W78kUKCYv3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

Many left-wingers in the media, of course, are making the incident about racism against Reese, such as sports commentators Jay Williams and Shannon Sharpe.

“Why are we taking it to that level?”@RealJayWilliams thinks it’s completely ridiculous that people are questioning Angel Reese’s character. #KJM pic.twitter.com/HN4pcFstBy — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) April 3, 2023

"When Caitlin Clark did it, it was swag, but when Angel Reese does it, it’s classless. It's very clear: this is not about anything else but race.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/kHTLY4sEKT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 3, 2023

