Former First-Round Pick Darron Lee Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Mother and Mother of His Child

Darron Lee, a 2016 first-round pick of the New York Jets, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother and the mother of his child.

Police received a phone call on Monday from Lindsey McGlone, the mother of Lee’s two-year-old son, claiming that the former Jet had attacked his mother, Candice Lee. McGlone also told police that Lee had attacked her in October of 2022.

Lee, who is currently in jail, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Lee’s mother was transported to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Darron Lee has spent time with six NFL teams since leaving Ohio State in 2016. His first three years were spent with the Jets, the team that drafted him. After that, he spent one season each with the Chiefs and the Bills before landing in Las Vegas with the Raiders. However, his career with the “Silver & Black” never got going, as he was placed on injured reserve and then released.