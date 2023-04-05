Caitlyn Jenner Launches Fairness First PAC to ‘Keep Boys Out of Women’s Sports’

Caitlyn Jenner has officially launched the Fairness First PAC, a political action committee that will work to oppose allowing biological males to play in girls’ and women’s sports.

The PAC’s goal is to “fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education, and keep boys out of women’s sports,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Jenner tweeted the announcement of the PAC on Tuesday, saying, “Equality > Inclusion. From the top of the ballot on down this is what we will fight for. We will continue all aspects of protecting women in sports and put our parents back in charge of their child’s education!”

“We are a movement, non-partisan in nature, with the intention of empowering parental rights especially in light of radical gender ideology infiltrating our children in school — especially in sports and the classroom,” the PAC’s website states. “We value protecting young children, and the parental rights associated with having your young child go through the indoctrinating instruction in school and unfair advantages of biological boys competing against girls in sports.”

Jenner also replied to a tweet by Donald Trump Jr. that blasted schools for pushing DEI and Critical Race Theory on kids instead of teaching math.

“Amen to this @DonaldJTrumpJr,” Jenner tweeted, “this is exactly why I just launched my Fairness First PAC to raise $ to back candidates and influence elections on these critical issues! http://fairnessfirst.us (let me know if you like it)! It’s time for me to take my fight to the next level!”

Jenner added, “Parents rights > teachers, Equality > inclusivity, Education > indoctrination. This is what we are fighting for! Common sense!”

Jenner has been blasting transgender inclusion in women’s sports for a long time.

In Jan. of last year, for instance, Jenner said that boys “should not be playing in women’s sports,” then in June slammed the NCAA for allowing trans women to compete against natural-born women, and in Oct., Jenner accused the “radical left” of trying to “divide” America over the transgender sports issue.

