REPORT: Soccer-England Women Switch from White Shorts to Blue Amid Period Concerns

The women of English soccer will no longer wear white shorts as concerns grow that white shorts could become problematic when the players are on their menstrual cycle.

The change, announced by the Football Association (FA) on Monday, did not explicitly list the period concerns as the reason for the uniform switch. However, England forward Beth Mead said in an interview last year that players had voiced concerns to uniform manufacturer Nike that white shorts were “not practical when it’s the time of the month.”

According to Reuters:

European champions England will wear blue shorts for both their home and away kits for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia and at the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. Women’s teams at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion have since switched to navy and burgundy shorts, respectively, while the Ireland women’s rugby team also announced a change to navy blue shorts last month.

Wimbledon, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious sporting events, has long maintained an all-white dress code for participants. However, in response to concerns from female tennis players, it appears even Wimbledon will bend their longtime rules by allowing female tennis players to wear dark undershorts under their white shorts at this year’s tournament.

Reuters contributed to this report.