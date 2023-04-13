VIDEO: MLB Ump Larry Vanover Hospitalized After Being Struck in Head by Throw

MLB umpire Larry Vanover remains hospitalized after being struck in the head by a relay throw during the Yankees-Guardians game on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

The incident went down in the 5th inning as Guardians All-Star second baseman Andres Giminez attempted to throw home. Unfortunately, Vanover was standing directly in the path of the throw.

Vanover, 67, left the game after the incident and was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic. Fellow Umpire Chris Guccione told reporters after the game that Vanover would be given a CAT scan and evaluated for a concussion.

“But he did have that glazed look on him,” Guccione said of Vanover on Wednesday. “He’s going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night maybe. I’m glad he was able to walk (and that) he was able to get to the hospital. That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, ‘All right. He’s good. He’s in safe hands.’ So, we moved on.”

Vanover must be evaluated and cleared by MLB doctors before he can resume umpiring duties.