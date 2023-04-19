An application to become a player submitted by a man claiming to be a transgender female has been rejected by Australia’s WNBL 1 South women’s semi-pro basketball league, a report says.

The application was submitted by a biological man calling himself Lexi Rodgers, who wanted to play for the Kilsyth Cobras in Kilsyth, Australia, a town in the western suburbs of Melbourne.

The request, though, was denied by Basketball Australia, the governing body for the sport there, Fox News reported.

The Cobras play in NBL1 South, a second-tier league below the country’s National Basketball League and Women’s Basketball League.

“Firstly, on behalf of Basketball Australia I’d like to acknowledge and sincerely thank Lexi for her cooperation, understanding and patience throughout this process – it’s a complex space that continues to evolve,” Basketball Australia director Suzy Batkovic said in a statement.

“While Lexi is understandably disappointed with the outcome, I know she’ll continue to support her NBL1 South team throughout the season and be an active member of the basketball community,” the statement continued.

“As we continue to develop the framework for sub-elite and elite competitions, we understand the need to have a clear process and continual education within all layers of the sport so we can best support players, coaches, clubs, associations and the wider basketball community,” Batkovic added.

“I also want to make it clear because it’s important, that while this particular application was not approved based on criteria for elite (or sub-elite) competition, Basketball Australia encourages and promotes inclusivity at community level where the balance of physical activity, health and wellbeing and social benefits can outweigh the competitive nature of sport,” the statement concluded.

Rodgers put out a statement expressing his disappointment in the decision.

“Consistent with the views expressed by so many, I firmly believe I have a place as an athlete in women’s basketball,” Rodgers exclaimed.

“The backing of the players, coaches, my club and grassroots members has been overwhelming. I am so grateful for their desire to have me as part of their community. Such support fills me with pride, but also sends an honest message of equality to those who are also seeking belonging within sport,” he added.

Lexi Rodgers has put out the following statement on her social media. @sunriseon7 #7newsmelb pic.twitter.com/LP3R7cjLgz — Teegan Dolling (@tdolling) April 18, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston