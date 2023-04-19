VIDEO: Warriors’ Draymond Green Gets One-Game Suspension for Stomping Domantas Sabonis

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game for stomping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis’s chest during Monday’s game in Sacramento.

The NBA announced the suspension on Tuesday and said the suspension was handed down “based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” according to TMZ Sports.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter when Sabonis went down on the floor and got tangled up underneath Green as the latter fought for a rebound.

Video of the incident certainly seems to clearly show that Green jammed his foot on Sabonisn’s chest and then launched himself in a jump away.

Sabonis was also given a technical foul for having grabbed at Green’s leg while he was down. Meanwhile, officials ejected Green from the game.

The kick to the chest may cause Sabonis to miss game three against the Warriors set to kick off on Wednesday evening.

The Warriors lost Monday’s game to the Kings 114-106.

