WATCH: Fans Brawl During Grizzlies-Lakers Playoff Game

A fan delivered a brutal beat down to another in the stands during last Wednesday’s first-round playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the L.A. Lakers.

The violent fistfight, initially posted by Twitter user PillDoctorRX and then by TheNBACentral, shows a fan wearing a black L.A. Dodgers hat delivering serious haymakers to a terribly outmatched man wearing a throwback Mike Bibby Grizzlies jersey. The altercation didn’t end until another fan stepped between the brawlers.

WATCH:

It isn’t exactly known just when the fight broke out during the game.

According to Yahoo News, the Memphis police filed a report that claimed the fight occurred in Section 105, Row N.

A man and his girlfriend told police they got into an argument with another person just before the argument turned physical.

Both combatants ended up with scratches and bruises.

But police added that neither man required medical attention, and no charges were filed despite that all three were ejected from FedExForum arena in Memphis.

To date, the series has the Lakers winning two games to the Grizzlies’ one, with game four being played Monday night.

