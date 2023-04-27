VIDEO: Cardinals Broadcaster Makes Suicide Joke After Team’s Poor Start

St. Louis Cardinals veteran and broadcaster Al Hrabosky has advice for other Cardinals broadcasters after the team’s wretched start to the season: Get hotel rooms close to the ground so you’re not tempted to jump.

The Cardinals, a team not used to struggling much during any part of the season, has lost 16 of their first 25 games and five of their last six. After Wednesday night’s loss to the San Francisco Giants, Hrabosky suggested during the post-game show that those broadcasting the Cardinals’ games avoid the top floors of tall buildings because they “might jump.”

Reaction on Twitter to Hrabosky’s joke was mixed. Some were outraged that he would joke about suicide. On the other hand, some thought his joke was funny and took it well. You be the judge. For my money, it was a joke, and I’m sure Hrabosky had no bad intentions, whether you feel the joke was appropriate or not.

I will say this, though, it’s early. The 2005 Astros started their season 15-30 before eventually getting to their first World Series. Not saying the Cardinals will end up playing in the World Series this year, but April is way too early for anyone to “jump.”