Alabama Deputy Athletic Director Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

University of Alabama Deputy Athletic Director Matt Self was arrested Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on third-degree domestic violence charges, according to reports.

Self, who serves as the Alabama Crimson Tide football team administrator, received a 24-hour domestic violence hold and had his bond set at $300.

Details of the incident have not been released but reports state that the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a call after midnight Sunday morning, and Self was arrested following their initial investigation.

“Alabama Athletics is aware of this incident,” an Alabama spokesperson said. “We take such matters seriously and will continue to gather more information to address this personnel matter.”

According to CBS Sports, “[Self] oversees equipment operations, sports medicine, nutrition, strength, and conditioning and he is the administrator for both football and volleyball. He also works directly with the UA Office of Counsel, UA President’s Office, UA Systems Office, and outside counsel to assist in contracts and legislative issues.”

In addition, Self is “responsible for all areas of compliance with NCAA, SEC and UA rules and regulations,” the UA athletics site states.

This is the second time Self has been arrested while employed at the University of Alabama. He was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2010 – before becoming a deputy athletic director. Self received a 10-day suspended sentence, AL.com reports.

“Self has served as the department’s football administrator since the departure of executive deputy athletics director Jeff Purinton last May to become Arkansas State’s athletic director,” AL.com reports.