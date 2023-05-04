‘He Knows the Consequences’: PGA Tour Chief Confirms Withholding $3 Million from Rory McIlroy for Skipping RBC Heritage

Rory McIlroy
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

PGA Tour Chief Jay Monahan confirms that the Tour will withhold a $3 million portion of Rory McIlroy’s payout after he skipped the RBC Heritage.

“When we made the commitment to this schedule with the Player Impact Program, we adjusted for one opt-out,” Monahan said. “Then for any second opt-out, you forfeit the 25 percent, unless there was a medical issue. Based on that criteria, it’s actually fairly cut-and-dry.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits on the eighth green during a practice round prior to the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club...

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits on the eighth green during a practice round before the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 03, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to the Tour’s Player Impact Program rules, a player can miss one”elevated event” and still collect a full bonus, Bleacher Report reports.

However, McIroy had already missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. So, when he missed the RBC Heritage last month, the Tour’s rules stipulated that he be denied $3 million of his $12 million purse.

For McIlroy’s part, he stressed that he knew the consequences of his actions when he decided to skip the RBC.

“I had my reasons to not play Hilton Head and I’ve expressed those to Jay,” McIlroy said. “Whether he thinks that’s enough to warrant—again I understood the consequences of that decision before I did it. So whatever happens, happens.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Harry Diamond walk up the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta...

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Harry Diamond walk up the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This will be the last time McIlroy or any other golfer runs into this problem. Starting in the 2024 season, the PGA Tour will no longer have a rule requiring players to participate in “elevated events” for money from the Player Impact Program.

