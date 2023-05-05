Churchill Downs Suspends Trainer After 2 Horse Deaths

Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely after two of his horses died on the track. Moreover, the organization scratched Lord Miles, another horse trained by Joseph Jr.

“Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood,” said Bill Mudd, CDI president and chief operating officer. “The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility.”

Under the rules of the suspension, the suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer employed by him, from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at tracks owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

According to a statement from Churchill Downs, Parents Pride died on Saturday, and Chasing Artie died on Tuesday. No cause of death has been given. Saffie Joseph Jr trained both horses.

“Joseph, a 36-year-old third-generation trainer, said earlier Thursday that investigators examined his barn, checked the horses’ veterinary records and took blood samples from each of his horses, which showed nothing abnormal,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. “The feed, hay, straw and supplements used by the horses were checked, too.”

“They found no wrongdoing on our part,” Joseph Jr. said after meeting with investigators.