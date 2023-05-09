New York Magazine Accuses Republicans of ‘Remaking’ America by Blocking Trans Athletes from Competing Against Females

About 18 states in the union have banned transgenders in women’s sports or begun initiatives to ban transgenders in women’s sports.

A new report in New York Magazine did a sweeping review of at least 28 states across the country that have either enacted bills to ban transgenders in women’s sports, bills that ban sexual materials in children’s education, or bills that ban Critical Race Theory (CRT). The report concluded that “Republicans are remaking the American classroom.”

“Since 2020, 60 state school laws have passed across the country. Three others are currently blocked by court injunction, and eight more bills have been vetoed. Dozens of additional measures are being debated and considered; we’ll update this list as legislation develops,” the outlet said.

Some bills in states like Kansas faced blowback from the Democrat governors, whose vetoes were finally overridden after three attempts by Republicans to ban transgenders from women’s sports.

“It sort of breaks my heart,” Gov. Laura Kelly told reporters. “It certainly is disappointing. I know that there’s some legislators for whom this was a very, very hard vote, and one that I think they will regret as they look back on their time in the Legislature.”

Kansas State Democrat Rep. Susan Ruiz said her Republican colleagues were “full of shit” on the Kansas House floor after they voted to overturn Laura Kelly’s veto.

North Dakota also banned transgenders in women’s sports after the governor vetoed the bill.

Pennsylvania passed a bill banning transgenders from women’s sports that was vetoed by the Democrat governor.

Utah, Idaho, and West Virginia passed bills banning transgenders in women’s sports, but those are currently blocked by a court injunction.

The following states have now outright banned transgenders in women’s sports in some way or another, primarily in public schools K-12: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming.

