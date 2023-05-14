Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari blasted the mainstream media on Sunday for allowing Joe Biden to prescreen questions he takes during appearances.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old player took to Twitter to rip the press and cited the recent photo of Joe Biden holding a card with a picture of AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler and her question about green energy.

“Can we have authentic and real NON-SCRIPTED interviews?? I understand and agree with prepping someone (like studying for a test) but this is a bit too far. It’s just one big play,” Bakhtiari tweeted.

The photo of President Joe Biden’s note card quickly went viral after revealing the precise level of detailed instructions provided to the supposed leader of the free world.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to the participants,” the note card instructed Biden. “YOU take YOUR seat.”

Drew Angerer of Getty Images took the photo of the note card during a meeting Biden conducted at the White House about the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership and appeared to feature the names of participants in the room as the questions they were going to ask him.

This is not the first time that Bakhtiari has sounded off on political questions.

Last week when California’s senior Democrat U.S. Senator returned to the Capitol Building, he slammed Feinstein’s “unusual trades” that have made her net worth skyrocket to $200 million.

“How are we as a nation just “cool” with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight,” Bakhtiari tweeted about Feinstein’s unusually prescient stock trades.

How are we as a nation just “cool” with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight. https://t.co/B4JEUe0Fx1 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 11, 2023

