Joe Biden Instructive Note Card from Staff: YOU Enter the Room, 'YOU Take YOUR Seat'

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The White House is partnering with 11 East coast governors to launch a new Federal-State Offshore …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

A recent photo of President Joe Biden’s note card is going viral online as it reveals a new level of detailed instructions provided to the leader of the free world.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to the participants,” the note card instructs Biden. “YOU take YOUR seat.”

The photo of the note card was taken by Drew Angerer of Getty Images during a meeting Biden conducted at the White House about the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership Thursday.

(DETAIL) U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House June 23, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The instructions continue for Biden, telling him to give brief comments for two minutes before the press leaves.

The card tells Biden to ask a question of Liz Shuler, the president of the AFL-CIO, who appeared in the meeting virtually.

“YOU thank participants,” the card concludes. “YOU depart.”

