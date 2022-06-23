Joe Biden Instructive Note Card from Staff: YOU Enter the Room, ‘YOU Take YOUR Seat’

A recent photo of President Joe Biden’s note card is going viral online as it reveals a new level of detailed instructions provided to the leader of the free world.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to the participants,” the note card instructs Biden. “YOU take YOUR seat.”

The photo of the note card was taken by Drew Angerer of Getty Images during a meeting Biden conducted at the White House about the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership Thursday.

The instructions continue for Biden, telling him to give brief comments for two minutes before the press leaves.

The card tells Biden to ask a question of Liz Shuler, the president of the AFL-CIO, who appeared in the meeting virtually.

“YOU thank participants,” the card concludes. “YOU depart.”