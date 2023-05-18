Rep. Eric Swalwell: Ex-49ers Fullback Bruce Miller ‘Threatening to Execute Me’

California Democrat Eric Swalwell is claiming on social media that a former football player is “threatening to execute” him.

In an apparent reference to the recently released Durham Report, which stated, contrary to past statements by Swalwell, that the FBI should never have begun an investigation into former President Donald Trump for collusion with Russia due to lack of evidence. Swalwell claims ex-San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller had a very pointed question for him.

Swalwell claims he got a private message from Miller in which the NFL player reportedly said, “Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution?”

The California Democrat claims he reported the tweet to the Capitol Hill Police, according to the New York Post.

“My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution…apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller,” Swalwell claims. “Threats of political violence are unacceptable.”

Swalwell initially claimed that he did not know why a person with 55,000 followers was messaging him, so it was clear he was unaware that Miller was an NFL player.

“Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?” Swalwell tweeted.

Miller played with the 49ers from 2011-2015 and in 2020, a year with the Jaguars.

He was released by the 49ers in 2015 after he was arrested for assault. The Jaguars also released him in 2020 after serving a six-game suspension for PEDs.

Swalwell is also under a cloud for having a sexual relationship with a Democrat political operative — who turned out to be a Chinese spy — named “Fang Fang.”

