WATCH: Fan Knocked Unconscious in Fight Outside Dodger Stadium

A fan was knocked unconscious during a post-game brawl outside Dodger Stadium after the Dodgers played the Twins on Tuesday night, video of the incident shows.

“They started pushing each other and then they got into a fight … and then a couple of seconds later (one guy) was knocked out on the floor, unconscious,” witness Jonathan Lopez told KTLA.

Video of the incident was posted by onlookers:

“I honestly don’t know what started it,” Lopez said. “You could tell some of them were drunk … and some of them were almost drunk.”

One witness told the New York Post that “there were up to seven people involved in the brawl, including two women.”

Video shows one person in a Clayton Kershaw jersey falling to the ground and hitting their head after receiving a punch.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA they had no record of the incident, and the outlet also said the Dodgers had no comment.

Violence at Dodgers Stadium is nothing new. April 7 video caught police and stadium security trying to stop a fight inside the stadium, near concession stands:

The Dodgers next game is against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday evening.