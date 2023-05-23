‘The Dodgers Have Become the Bud Light of Baseball’: CatholicVote Blasts Dodgers for Caving to Anti-Catholic Drag Queens

The Los Angeles Dodgers have indeed proven themselves to be the “Bud Light of Baseball” after backing down to the woke and reinviting the radical, anti-Christian gay and transgender group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, to their Pride Night on June 16.

Now that the Dodgers have reversed its decision to disinvite the hate group from its gay pride night after acquiescing to Christians who were outraged that the group was set to get a community award at the game, Christians are again mounting efforts to denounce the team for reinviting the LGBTQ group to the game.

CatholicVote is vowing to resume its campaign to pressure the Dodgers to distance itself from the hate group after the team went groveling back to reinvite them to their Jun 16 came.

“After the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday reinvited an anti-Catholic hate group to be honored at the team’s June 16 LGBTQ+ Pride Night, CatholicVote President Brian Burch vowed to launch a “barrage” of advertising against the team across Los Angeles and in game broadcasts,” the group said in a Monday press release.

“This is a slap in the face of every Catholic,” Burch added. “We’re raising $1 million as fast as we can, and we will pummel this decision in advertising that the Dodgers can’t ignore.”

“Every advertiser, every season ticket holder, every charity, every fan must speak out against the Dodgers’ decision to promote anti-Catholic hate,” Burch said. “Why does ‘pride’ have to include honoring the most grotesque and scandalous anti-Catholic perverts?”

CatholicVote’s decision comes after the team proudly announced that it was awarding the Sisters with its community Hero Award during its forthcoming June 16 gay pride night event.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is known for dressing in drag queen-inspired nun outfits to mock Catholics, including at pro-abortion rallies, according to Fox News. Dressed as nuns, the group attends parades to push the radical gay agenda.

Catholic League president Bill Donohue blasted the team for “promoting bigotry, not fighting it” with its obscene award for the anti-Catholic group.

“These homosexual bigots are known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns,” Donohue said. “They like to feature a ‘Condom Savior Mass,’ one that describes how the ‘Latex Host is the flesh for the life of the world.'”

Donohue also noted that the group also calls itself “Sister Homo Fellatio” and “Sister Joyous Reserectum” and pointed out that “only last month, the group held an event mocking the Virgin Mary and Jesus on Easter Sunday.”

After pressure from Christians, the team announced it had heard their concerns and decided to disinvite the radical hate group from its gay pride night festivities.

“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” MLB said in a statement.

However, since the announcement disinviting the group from the June 16 game, the extreme gay lobby jumped into action to excoriate the team for the move. The campaign from the gay groups spurred the team to make yet another decision, this time to reinvite the Sisters to the gay pride night.

The team put out a defiant statement enshrined in rainbow colors.

The team’s announcement renewing its support for the bigoted anti-Catholic group brought much comment on Twitter:

Wow. The Dodgers bowed to the mob and re-invited these creeps to take the field. Just to be clear: They are going to HONOR a bunch of guys who dress up as bizarro nuns and mock Catholicism. They even mock Jesus and Mary. How can any Catholic – or any decent person – buy another… — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 23, 2023

The demons who run the Rainbow Mafia are not hiding their hatred of Christianity. This kind of evil — the kind that targets your child for sexual mutilation and exploitation — cannot be negotiated with. It must be destroyed and eradicated. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 23, 2023

Dodgers apologize to a group that mocks Catholicism w/ sacrilegious drag "nun" performances (complete w, crucifixes). They are very sorry they flinched from providing a venue for Catholic hate. They will educate themselves so they will not be afraid to spit on Catholics in the… — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

This is who the @Dodgers are apologizing to. Understand what time it is. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

I find it interesting that a large percentage of dodger fans are Latinos and Latinos are usually raised Catholic. To have men who make a mockery of Jesus & pretend to be hero's is one more reason why you should ditch the Dodgers — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) May 23, 2023

