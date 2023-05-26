Arkansas Dumps QB Kade Renfro from Roster After Sexual Assault Allegations Emerge

Arkansas redshirt junior quarterback Kade Renfro was removed from the Razorbacks roster on Thursday after accusations of sexual assault and harassment were made against the QB on social media.

“Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations,” Arkansas’ athletic department said in a statement. “The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team.”

The accusations emerged earlier this week after an anonymous Instagram account called “Kade Renfro is a rapist!” posted detailed accusations of sexual assault and harassment incidents allegedly committed by Renfro. The account that posted the allegations has been deleted. Among the posts was a picture of a woman with bruises around her neck.

Renfro has also deleted his social media accounts.

Renfro, a high school star in Stephenville, Texas, initially went to Ole Miss but then transferred to Arkansas in 2021. However, multiple knee injuries and standout starter K.J. Jefferson have kept him from taking the field for the Hogs.