Dodgers Blasted for Holding Christian Faith Night After Hosting Anti-Catholic Drag Queens: ‘Disgusting Hypocrites!’

CatholicVote branded the Dodgers the “Bud Light of baseball.” And like Bud Light, the Dodgers are frantically trying to rebuild their image after a disastrous embrace of the left’s radical gender ideology.

And just like Bud Light, it’s not working.

On Friday, The Dodgers official Twitter account captioned a tweet by superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw that promoted the organization’s Christian Faith and Family Day on July 30th.

“Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th,” Kershaw wrote.

“More details to come — but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th!”

The Dodgers’ celebration of the Christian faith is scheduled to come six weeks after its Pride Night celebration, in which the organization will not just host but bestow a Community Heroes Award on the anti-Catholic drag queen organization known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Moreover, the Dodgers choose to welcome the Sisters over the passionate objections of Catholics and Catholic advocacy groups across California and across the country.

The “Sisters” are known for performing lewd sex acts using Christian imagery.

Let's be clear. @dodgers aren't just welcoming the "queer nuns" as part of their Pride Night. They are giving them a "community heroes" award.https://t.co/g5JQGbdllC — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

The team’s brazen and shameless attempt to unburn the bridge to Christians while embracing people who hate them did not go unnoticed by the throngs of Twitter followers who beat their keyboards up, pounding out condemnation.

You guys should have just stuck to baseball. Big mistake to invite degenerate "nuns" that spit in the faces of faith-based Dodger fans. — Courrielche⚡️ (@courrielche) May 26, 2023

Is the team still honoring the anti-catholic hate group that pole-dances on the cross though? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 26, 2023

The only person you’re fooling here is yourself. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 26, 2023

Unlike Bud Light, who walked away from their campaign featuring trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. The Dodgers have given no indication they plan to cancel their Pride Night awards ceremony for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.