ESPN Announcer Goes Viral for Arguably the Worst On-Air Slip-Up Ever

Fatigue and microphones are not a good combination. Thankfully, ESPN announcer Tom Hart’s all-time on-air flub occurred when most kiddos were asleep.

Hart was calling the Auburn-Vanderbilt game on Thursday, a game that went late into the evening and beyond. The late hours did not help ESPN’s Tom Hart, who, while attempting to say, “You can’t turn the clock back.” Ended up actually saying, “You can’t turn the black c*ckk black, err, clock back.”

“Whoa,” said Hart’s broadcast partner Chris Burke.

“I know it’s after midnight,” Hart said, attempting to recover. “But you can’t turn the clock back and turn it back to the mid-80s.”

Forget about the mid-80s. How about turning it back 80 seconds ago to not have the most infamous on-air slip-up of all time?

Hart will likely escape the incident with little or no repercussions. He’s been with ESPN for over a decade, and it’s not like this was the MLB playoffs. It happened after midnight during a college baseball game that no one would be talking about if he hadn’t said, “black c*ck.”

But as for having this follow him for the rest of his career? Yeah, that’s definitely happening.