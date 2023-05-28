NBA Investigating Twitter ‘Burner’ Account Suspected to Belong to Referee Eric Lewis

The NBA has reportedly opened up an investigation into veteran referee Eric Lewis over a Twitter “burner” account seemingly set up solely to laud Lewis’ officiating.

The suspicious Twitter account sported the name “Blair Cuttliff” and lacked any hallmarks of a real Twitter account because its only posts were to others who had criticized Lewis’ work on the court, according to Fox News and others.

The NBA, I'm told, has opened an official review into Twitter activity unearthed this week with frequent mentions of veteran referee Eric Lewis. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 26, 2023

When the account, which was first started in 2015, was brought to the league’s attention, it had no followers and only followed the accounts of a few other referees and the George Mason women’s basketball account, where Lewis’ wife is the head coach.

At one point, a message from the account appeared, claiming that the account was started by the referee’s brother, Mark.

“Pablo, This is MARK Lewis. Right family (older brother). I’m sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain’t Watergate. You’re right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive. Sorry to inconvenience you,” the message said.

The account was briefly deleted but was later returned to a live status.

However, Bellingcat writer Aric Toler pointed out that the account seemed to be registered using the same AOL email address the referee used in other applications.

The account is claiming that it's being ran by Eric Lewis's older brother, Mark. Unless he used his younger brother's personal email address — which has Eric's name/initials in it, and which Eric used elsewhere online for account registrations — I doubt it. pic.twitter.com/ZqjNUpI0Oh — Aric Toler (@AricToler) May 26, 2023

