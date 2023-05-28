USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour smeared ESPN broadcaster Sam Ponder for daring to defend the integrity of women’s sports in the face of transgender radicals.

In a Twitter post last week, Ponder came out in support of swimmer and activist Riley Gaines, who had shared several messages she had received from young girls in California that now have to compete with men in their beloved sport.

“I barely said anything publicly abt this issue & I’ve had so many ppl msg me, stop me in the street to say thank you+ tell me stories abt girls who are afraid to speak up for fear of lost employment/being called hateful. It is not hateful to demand fairness in sports for girls,” wrote Ponder.

As Breitbart News reported, Ponder also voiced support for Riley Gaines in April after she scolded transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for celebrating the Biden administration’s proposed change to Title IX that will effectively ban schools K-8 from protecting women’s sports from transgender athletes.

“This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports,” Ponder tweeted. “It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place. #savewomensports.”

Ponder’s words echoed that of fellow ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele, who has also voiced her opposition to transgenders in women’s sports.

Are there any other women with public platforms willing to stand up for @Riley_Gaines_ & the millions of female athletes?? Or do we only stand up for those who fit certain narratives??

LADIES, WHERE ARE YOU?

Media…Hollywood…hello?!?! We MUST come together on this!! https://t.co/lxONhYkm3L — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) April 7, 2023

On Sunday, USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour scolded Ponder for supporting women’s sports, accusing her of “plain old bigotry.”