NASCAR Blasted for ‘Pride Month’ Tweet: ‘You Don’t Understand Your Customers’

Racing fans roasted NASCAR on Thursday after the organization posted its rainbow-colored “Happy Pride Month” tweet.

With the word “PRIDE” in big black letters with rainbow outlines and framed by the words “NASCAR” in rainbow colors, the racing organization told fans, “We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during #PrideMonth and beyond.”

But it did not seem that many fans were all that pleased with NASCAR’s celebration, and negative comments filled the thread. Some blasted the organization for going “woke,” while others insisted they just ceased being a racing fans.

You do not understand your customer base do you? Nobody is saying to hate anyone but why participate? Why not just shut your damn mouth and enjoy the money you used to make. Go woke, go broke. Sorry France family. — E-Mo Drags The Interstate (@EMo_Drags_The_l) June 1, 2023

Buh bye — KRichard (@RDLII2) June 1, 2023

It’s like #NASCAR is putting a symbolic banana in their symbolic exhaust pipe — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 2, 2023

And so we shall celebrate not hving anything to do with you anymore. — Rhiannon (@EllDee369) June 1, 2023

Budweiser Nascar — FeelinFroggy (@FeelFroggyLeap) June 2, 2023

Embarrassment — Silence Dogood (@Never_Sur_ender) June 2, 2023

