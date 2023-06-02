NASCAR Blasted for ‘Pride Month’ Tweet: ‘You Don’t Understand Your Customers’

NASCAR
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Racing fans roasted NASCAR on Thursday after the organization posted its rainbow-colored “Happy Pride Month” tweet.

With the word “PRIDE” in big black letters with rainbow outlines and framed by the words “NASCAR” in rainbow colors, the racing organization told fans, “We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during #PrideMonth and beyond.”

But it did not seem that many fans were all that pleased with NASCAR’s celebration, and negative comments filled the thread. Some blasted the organization for going “woke,” while others insisted they just ceased being a racing fans.

