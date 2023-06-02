Olympic Skier Bode Miller Blasted After Sharing Post of Son Running Up a Hill After Quitting on Soccer Team

Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller was blasted on social media after he shared a post showing his son running up a hill after the pre-teen quit on his soccer team.

Miller posted a video of the boy running uphill as he followed behind in a car and added a caption about teaching the boy about the consequences of his actions, Fox News reported.

“After quitting on his soccer team during his first game of the year, I let him run the hill,” Miller wrote in the post. “Enforcing consequences isn’t my favorite part of parenting, but learning from them is important.”

“This was about so much more than a game of soccer. It’s about teaching our kids to never quit, the Alpine skier added.

It wasn’t long before people began attacking Miller for being too harsh with the boy.

But Miller added that the uphill run was his son’s idea.

“For those who are concerned, the hill running was his idea. He said he didn’t run during the game. This kid is next level,” Miller wrote.

Miller, who won six Olympic medals and 33 world championship titles, has six children with his wife, Morgan. The couple tragically lost their youngest daughter in a drowning incident in 2019.

