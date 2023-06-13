Report: U.S. Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie Died in Childbirth

American Olympic gold medal winner in track and field Tori Bowie shockingly died at the age of only 32, and now an autopsy has revealed that she died from pregnancy complications.

The former sprinter was found dead at her home on May 2 after the police were called to make a welfare check on her.

An autopsy report from the Orange County (Florida) Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Bowie was around eight months pregnant and was in active labor when she died.

Medical officials said Bowie may have suffered from issues including respiratory distress and eclampsia, according to USA Today Sports.

“Eclampsia typically occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. It’s rare and affects less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. Eclampsia can cause complications during pregnancy and requires emergency medical care,” the Cleveland Clinic says, according to the paper.

The death has been officially ruled a death by natural causes.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management Inc. said in a statement released the day after she died.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friend,” the company spokesman added.

Neighbors of former Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie claimed she appeared “heavily pregnant” before authorities found her dead.

After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi, Bowie won the bronze in the 2015 World Championships. She then joined the U.S. Olympics team for the Rio Games in 2016, winning three medals, including one gold for the 4×100 meter relay team, a silver in the 100-meter dash, and a bronze in the 200-meter dash.

Then in 2017, Bowie earned the title of the world’s fastest woman winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in the U.K. with a time of 10.85 seconds.

Bowie competed sparsely after 2019 and last ran in June of 2022. She was also a model and appeared in ESPN’s annual Body Issue and a Valentino campaign.

