U.S. Olympic Skier Patrick Gasienica Dies at 24 from Motorcycle Accident

Patrick Gasienica, who competed for the U.S.A. at the 2022 Winger Olympics, died on Monday at the age of 24.

“USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and the ski jumping community,” read a joint statement from the two sports organizations, according to Fox News.

According to a report by USA Today, the skier died from injuries received in a motorcycle crash on Monday night in Bull Valley, Illinois, a town 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

The athlete was pronounced dead at a McHenry County hospital that evening.

Gasienica is listed as having died from blunt force trauma, but no details about the crash were released. It isn’t known if another vehicle was involved or how the crash occurred.

“He has represented the U.S. at multiple events, including at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2019,” Fox News reported after the news broke.

Gasienica, a native of Illinois, is survived by his parents and two sisters.

