WATCH: Dodgers Honor Anti-Catholic Drag Queens in Front of a Near Empty Stadium

To say there were more reporters in attendance than fans when the Dodgers honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at Dodger Stadium Friday night, would not be a major exaggeration.

Sister Unity and Sister Dominia stood to represent the “Sisters” and receive their Community Heroes Award as the public address announcer made the announcement official in front of what appeared to be roughly 50 fans – at least two of which were loudly booing – and assembled media.

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/OO6NT5RIc8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile, outside the stadium, thousands of pro-Catholic demonstrators protested and, at one point, even blocked one of the main entrances to the stadium.

BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight. They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

The protest drew the support of non-Catholics as well. At one point, a Jewish rabbi stepped to the podium and addressed the crowd.

“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that,” the rabbi said.

As Breitbart’s Jordan Dixon-Hamilton reports:

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” according to the organization’s website. After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night. The Dodgers offered its “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families” in a statement issued after the announcement. ‘A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said in a statement. ‘We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.’ A crowd of reportedly more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the stadium hours before the game started to protest the team’s decision to honor the anti-Catholic group.

To further punctuate their misfiring in handling the situation, the Dodgers are set to host their archrival San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The stadium would have normally held at least ten times as many people at the time the “Sisters” were to be honored. The fact that there were easily 50 times as many people outside the stadium protesting as there were inside watching the ceremony – on a night the stands should have been packed for a game against an archrival – puts into focus just how intense the backlash is to the team’s decision to honor the anti-Catholic drag queens.

Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec rallied the crowd to defend the faith.

“I will never stand down,” Posobiec exclaimed. “I will never be silent. I will never go home.”

Jack Posobiec: "They always come for the church first, and that's why we're not gonna let them take it." pic.twitter.com/86oH9P4vHO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2023

“You are about to activate every single Catholic, every single Christian, every single religous believer in this entire country. I believe in my heart of hearts, because when one of those freaks puts on that make-up, and claims that they’re a sister, a member of a religious order, we know that’s an illusion. We know that is false.”