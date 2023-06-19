‘His Biggest Fight Yet’: 28-Year-Old MMA Fighter in ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Cris Lencioni, a rising MMA star fighting on the Bellator circuit, is in serious condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month.

Lencioni is just 28 years old.

In a description posted to the GoFundMe page dedicated to covering the fighter’s expenses, Lencioni’s family described the shock they felt upon hearing that their loved one – a professional athlete in the prime of his life – had suffered a heart attack.

“On June 8th Cris suffered a cardiac arrest,” the description read. “As you can imagine this was completely unexpected considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition. Cris is currently in the ICU in his biggest fight yet.

“We believe in the goodness of God, and we don’t know anyone with more will, strength, and determination than Cris. Cris has already overcome so much in his life, and we have faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle.

“Cris has made a significant impact on those in his life and community. He is quite a character, quick to tease and make jokes, has the most infectious laugh, and is always so full of light and life. Cris is a natural entertainer, his MMA persona makes him so fun to watch.

“He loves working with children and has often made sure kids were able to participate in tournaments and train BJJ in his gym regardless of their ability to pay. He has always talked about the importance of mentoring kids and being there to support kids who are struggling with hard things. His gym and kids’ program is his passion project.”

Chael Sonnen, a former MMA fighter who, like Lencioni, hails from Oregon, paid tribute to the Bellator featherweight on Twitter.

Sunshine got his nickname because he’s always in a bright and cheerful mood. This is a young man who prepared his whole life for a fight and it appears he just found one.

Please consider helping the family in this time of need. It will be considered a personal favor.

Lencioni has an 11-3 record as an MMA fighter.