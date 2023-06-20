Billionaire NBA Owner Mark Cuban has thrust himself into the discussion of Joe Rogan’s offer to host a debate between COVID vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Dr. Peter Hotez, who supports the vaccines, and has dubbed Rogan “everything wrong” with the “mainstream media.”

Cuban jumped to his Twitter account to attack Rogan and Twitter chief Elon Musk. Cuban accused Rogan and Musk of being the mainstream media and called them “bullies” for trying to get Dr. Hotez to debate the skeptical Democrat presidential candidate.

“Joe, you and @elonmusk’s @twitter are the mainstream online media and your platforms have become everything supposedly wrong with MSM. You are driven by self interest. Just like the MSM always has been accused of. And you both have earned that right. You busted your asses to be great at what you do and earned all you have accomplished. But don’t lie to yourselves and all of us and tell us you are different. You aren’t,” Cuban wrote.

The NBA owner’s response came on the tail of Joe Rogan’s recent offer of $100,000 to a charity of Dr. Hotez’s choice, if Hotez would come on his podcast to debate the coronavirus vaccines with RFK Jr. It was an offer that Elon Musk supported and highlighted in his own tweets.

Cuban went on to say that pharmaceutical companies saved “who knows how many lives” with the invention and distribution of the vaccines.

“Not saying there aren’t a lot of f—– up things about Pharma,” Cuban wrote. “But to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bull—- and you know it. It’s also disrespectful to all the doctors, researchers and medical professionals that dedicate their lives to saving lives, like Dr Hotez and the 800k plus doctors in the country that believe vaccines save lives.”

Way to talk in generalities Joe. Not saying there aren't a lot of fucked up things about pharma. That's why we created https://t.co/jYSNkP7amr. But to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bullshit and you know it.

It's also disrespectful to all… https://t.co/bUawoBgbH6 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 18, 2023

“Trying to bully Dr Hotez is ridiculous. You have producers that will prepare you and you get to control the conversation. @RobertKennedyJr also has a staff ready to prepare him, and these topics are what he talks about in every speech,” he added.

Cuban did not address that Hotez began the name-calling when he accused Rogan and Kennedy of engaging in “misinformation.”

In a June 17 tweet, Hotez accused Spotify of failing to “stem Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation.”

Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true ⁦@annamerlan⁩ just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense https://t.co/GwIFsOODC2 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

