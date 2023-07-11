Megan Rapinoe Says Dave Chappelle’s ‘Jokes About Trans People Directly Lead to Violence’

Retiring U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is blasting critics of trans athletes as well as comedians, such as Dave Chappelle, saying that jokes about transgenders “directly leads to violence” against trans people.

Rapinoe, who announced she is retiring from professional sports at the end of this season, went after comedian Dave Chappelle in particular for making jokes about transgenderism, Fox News reported.

“I don’t want to mince words about it,” the extreme, left-wing activist told Time magazine. “Dave Chappelle making jokes about trans people directly leads to violence, whether it’s verbal or otherwise, against trans people.

Rapinoe also pointed fingers at others, including Martina Navratilova and ESPN’s Sage Steele.

“When Martina or Sage or whoever are talking about this, people aren’t hearing it just in the context of elite sports. They’re saying, ‘The rest of my life, this is how I’m going to treat trans people.’”

Rapinoe has also denied claims by many that a man claiming to be a woman takes the place of a real woman when they try to compete as a female.

In her interview, Rapinoe said that she thinks transgender women are “real women.”

“You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women. What you’re saying automatically in the argument—you’re sort of telling on yourself already—is you don’t believe these people are women,” she piously exclaimed. “Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way.”

Rapinoe has made a name for herself as a far-left activist who has attacked Republicans and Donald Trump, refused to stand for the national anthem, and advocated for radical LGBTQ agenda.

The U.S. Women’s National Team captain also recently signed onto a letter calling for the U.S. Congress and state legislatures to end discrimination against men claiming to be women and to pass laws legalizing their ability to compete as women in all sports at all ages.

Rapinoe announced last week that she is retiring from soccer, so she will never be faced with being forced to compete with or against men claiming to be women. But she is in favor of forcing future players to be forced into that situation with her loud advocacy for trans athletes.

