VIDEO: OJ Simpson Has Thoughts on Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

On Monday, in an interview with Time magazine, U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe accused lawmakers seeking to protect women’s sports from transgender competitors of “trying to legislate away people’s full humanity.”

“It’s particularly frustrating when women’s sports is weaponized. Oh, now we care about fairness? Now we care about women’s sports? That’s total bullsh*t. And show me all the trans people who are nefariously taking advantage of being trans in sports. It’s just not happening,” Rapinoe added.

Rapinoe also took aim at celebrities, including comedian Dave Chappelle, ESPN anchor Sage Steele, and tennis great Martina Navratilova, for criticizing and even inciting violence against transgender people.

But one celebrity Rapinoe did not name has also decided to voice his thoughts on the debate. O.J. Simpson took to his Twitter account on Tuesday and offered his solution to the problem.

I saw Megan Rapinoe said that she would love to be competing against transgender women, and look, I’m all for it,” Simpson said in his latest Twitter video.

“Why don’t they treat it, especially in track and field, like a marathon, and everybody can compete, but when it’s over, have a category for female, a category for male, and a category for transgenders?

“A senator in South Carolina stated, ‘What if Mike Tyson decides to identify as female?’ Are you going to let him box women? I don’t think so. I’m a golfer, and trust me, you could take probably the 350th-rated male golfer now that we know women are making all this money, but if he decides that he wants to identify as a female, trust me, he would probably be a top ten female golfer.”

Then, OJ shared his solution.

“If you’re born a male or a female, I don’t think it’s fair in sports to have them competing against one another. Give them their own category. Let the trans compete against trans, the female against the females, and the male against the males,” Simpson suggested.

Predictably, Twitter had some fun with Simpson’s comments.

