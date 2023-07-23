MLB Pitcher Chad Kuhl Turns Down Contract Offers to Care for Wife During Cancer Battle

MLB pitcher Chad Kuhl took to Instagram Thursday to announce that he is turning down contract offers to play baseball to care for his wife Amanda who is battling cancer.

“I’ve taken some time to reflect on these past few weeks and where I’m currently at I want to thank the @nationals and their fans for welcoming us and to those who have donated their time and money for the #cancerisntkuhl campaign & @nats4good we are especially grateful,” Kuhl wrote on his Instagram story.

“While I’ve received offers to continue to play this season I have made the choice for my family to stay in DC area for the time being and have Amanda continue to get the best care possible. I’ve decided to be with her through the course of chemo and radiation.”

Kuhl was released by the Nationals in June after struggling with an 8.45 ERA in the early part of the season.

While Kuhl is choosing to shun these contract offers now, he stresses that he does plan to resume his MLB career at some point.

“This is just a pause for me and my family, my desire to play and love for the game has never been stronger and I’m looking forward to the next time I step on a major league mound whenever that may be,” he said.