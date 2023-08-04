WATCH: Jake Paul-Nate Diaz Pre-Fight Face Off Descends into Chaos

A pre-fight press conference descended into a brawl Thursday when Jake Paul and Nate Diaz met onstage in Dallas to exchange threatening words about their coming bout on Saturday.

Strangely enough, neither of the actual fighters were involved.

It appears that the opposing security teams were the ones that started the push and fisticuffs.

WATCH:

The two fighters were suitably belligerent toward each other, of course.

Paul took a verbal shot at Diaz, saying, “I’m going to bend him over and f*** him like a cowboy.”

“I’m gonna ball on his face, like Luka Doncic dropping 40 on his face. Knock him out, Luka Doncic on his head ass.”

Diaz responded in kind with more homophobic rhetoric, TMZ reported.

But the conflagration on the stage seemed to kick off when Diaz made some scandalous remarks aimed at Jake’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian. As the fighters separated, the security teams filled the gap, but it appears that they got a bit rambunctious. The incident started with some pushing, then a few punches, and then the security teams waded in against each other.

It ended quickly, though, and the two sides went to their respective corners.

Meanwhile Diaz and Paul seemed to stand to the sides marveling at the mashup.

